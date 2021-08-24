Dr. Howard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dana Howard, MD
Overview
Dr. Dana Howard, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Howard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Healtcare Partners Affiliates Medical Group18433 Roscoe Blvd Ste 206, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 341-1540
-
2
Healthcare Partners of Nevada2851 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 240-0088
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Howard?
She is the only doctor I have seen for a medical issue that has been going on for a year that truly cares. She is wonderful and I recommend her to any and everyone.
About Dr. Dana Howard, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932392792
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howard accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howard works at
Dr. Howard speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.