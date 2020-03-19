Overview

Dr. Dana Homer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.



Dr. Homer works at Obstetrics/Gynecology Assocs in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.