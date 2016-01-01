Overview

Dr. Dana Hogan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.



Dr. Hogan works at Sunshine Pediatrics in Watkinsville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.