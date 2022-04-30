Dr. Dana Hayden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Hayden, MD
Overview
Dr. Dana Hayden, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Hayden works at
Locations
Rush University Medical Center1653 W Congress Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5000
Rush South Loop1411 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605 Directions (312) 454-2700Monday7:00am - 1:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 1:00pmFriday12:00pm - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Associates in Cardiology1725 W Harrison St Ste 1138, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-7088
Hospital Affiliations
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hayden is terrific. I have complete confidence and trust in her.
About Dr. Dana Hayden, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1114173192
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hayden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayden has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Constipation and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hayden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.