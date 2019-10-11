Overview

Dr. Dana Hall, MD is a Dermatologist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Roger Williams Medical Center.



Dr. Hall works at Ocean State Dermatology, Inc in Warwick, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.