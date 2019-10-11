See All Dermatologists in Warwick, RI
Dr. Dana Hall, MD

Dermatology
4 (39)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dana Hall, MD is a Dermatologist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Roger Williams Medical Center.

Dr. Hall works at Ocean State Dermatology, Inc in Warwick, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ocean State Dermatology
    300 Jefferson Blvd, Warwick, RI 02888 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 739-7546

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Roger Williams Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 11, 2019
    She's very personable. But a little pricey. Each visit she takes off about 5 sebaceous keratoses. My retired skin doc would spend a few minutes and that would amount to 10 or 12 off. And now that Medicare has changed she takes off NO skin tags. Price to self pay skin tags is "..$200. for 10..." I would pay $200 for as many as she could freeze in 5 or 10 min. but not $20 apiece. I have a lot; that would amount to $$$ I can't afford. The office waiting room puts me off a bit as they have a lot of things to sell to people there...kind of like glamor products. That kind of profit driven activity lowers my confidence in anyone's medical practice
    patient two years — Oct 11, 2019
    About Dr. Dana Hall, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245298553
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Boston University School of Med/Boston Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • John Dempsey Hospital of University of CT Health Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Fairfield University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dana Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hall works at Ocean State Dermatology, Inc in Warwick, RI. View the full address on Dr. Hall’s profile.

    Dr. Hall has seen patients for Dry Skin, Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

