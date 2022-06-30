Dr. Dana Hailat, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hailat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Hailat, DMD
Dr. Dana Hailat, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Dr. Hailat works at
DDS Associates6550 Fannin St Ste 2103, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 731-5841
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Hailat is very bright, personable and caring. She also happens to be an excellent "doctor of medical dentistry"!
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1083014112
Dr. Hailat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hailat accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hailat using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hailat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hailat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hailat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hailat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hailat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.