Dr. Dana Grenier, MD
Dr. Dana Grenier, MD is a Dermatologist in Agoura Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles.
Robert S Dye, MD Dermatology29525 Canwood St Ste 219, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 Directions (818) 865-8133
Dr. Grenier1301 20th St Ste 520, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 315-0171Monday10:00am - 4:00pmFriday10:00am - 4:00pm
Dr. Grenier, listens, cares, diagnoses correctly and is respected by other top physicians & dermatologists.
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619914967
- University of California-Los Angeles
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Dermatology
Dr. Grenier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grenier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grenier has seen patients for Fungal Nail Infection, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grenier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grenier speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Grenier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grenier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grenier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grenier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.