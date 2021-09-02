Dr. Dana Giel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Giel, MD
Overview
Dr. Dana Giel, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Dr. Giel works at
Locations
Le Bonheur Outpatient Center - East100 N Humphreys Blvd, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (866) 870-5570
Le Bonheur Outpatient Center51 N Dunlap St, Memphis, TN 38105 Directions (901) 287-7337
Pediatric Urology - Germantown1920 Kirby Pkwy Ste 100, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (866) 870-5570
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Giel was very professional and empathetic. She took time to explain the options and made sure we were comfortable with the procedure. The surgery and recovery went very smooth, and we are happy with the results. I have already highly recommended her to people I know.
About Dr. Dana Giel, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1952527384
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giel accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giel has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Circumcision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Giel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.