Dr. Dana Giel, MD

Pediatric Urology
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Dr. Dana Giel, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.

Dr. Giel works at Le Bonheur Outpatient Center - East in Memphis, TN with other offices in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Circumcision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Le Bonheur Outpatient Center - East
    100 N Humphreys Blvd, Memphis, TN 38120
    Le Bonheur Outpatient Center
    51 N Dunlap St, Memphis, TN 38105
    Pediatric Urology - Germantown
    1920 Kirby Pkwy Ste 100, Germantown, TN 38138

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Sep 02, 2021
    Dr. Giel was very professional and empathetic. She took time to explain the options and made sure we were comfortable with the procedure. The surgery and recovery went very smooth, and we are happy with the results. I have already highly recommended her to people I know.
    Natalie — Sep 02, 2021
    About Dr. Dana Giel, MD

    Pediatric Urology
    15 years of experience
    English
    1952527384
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
