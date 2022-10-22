Dr. Dana Gibbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Gibbs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dana Gibbs, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Central Park Ear Nose Throat Center409 CENTRAL PARK DR, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 261-9191
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
In September 2021, I had terrible allergies. Basically, I had an upper respiratory infection due to allergies for the entire month of September, 2021. At that point, I went to Central Park ENT and saw Dr. Dana Gibbs. I received an allergy test and have been taking allergy shots for 10 months. The results have been great. I had no allergy symptoms this past September, and I am so glad that I went to Dr. Gibbs. Further, I have had no adverse reactions to the allergy shots. Dr. Gibbs takes her time with me during our appointments and answers all of my questions. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Dana Gibbs, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1720009236
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
