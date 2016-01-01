Dr. Dana Gellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Gellis, MD
Overview
Dr. Dana Gellis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Gellis works at
Locations
Prestige Medical & Rehabilitation Center PC80 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 4, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 265-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dana Gellis, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- U Med Dent Nj
- Hackensack Regional Medical Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- NY U
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gellis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gellis speaks Russian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gellis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gellis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.