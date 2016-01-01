See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Paramus, NJ
Dr. Dana Gellis, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dana Gellis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Gellis works at Prestige Medical/Rehab Ctr in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Prestige Medical & Rehabilitation Center PC
    80 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 4, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 265-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Dana Gellis, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1477500577
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Med Dent Nj
    Internship
    • Hackensack Regional Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • NY U
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dana Gellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gellis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gellis works at Prestige Medical/Rehab Ctr in Paramus, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Gellis’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gellis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gellis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

