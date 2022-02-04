Dr. Dana Fugelso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fugelso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Fugelso, MD
Overview
Dr. Dana Fugelso, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.
Locations
Harvard University Health Services Pharmacy75 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 495-2068
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Was astonished by how knowledgable, comprehensive, and passionate Dr. Fugelso is. Seriously helped me with hemorrhoid issues.
About Dr. Dana Fugelso, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fugelso has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fugelso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fugelso has seen patients for Destruction of Anal Tumor, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fugelso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Fugelso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fugelso.
