Dr. Dana Fugelso, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.



Dr. Fugelso works at Harvard University Health Services in Cambridge, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Anal Tumor, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.