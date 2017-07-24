Dr. Fletcher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dana Fletcher, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dana Fletcher, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Eaton Rapids Medical Center, Sparrow Carson Hospital, Sparrow Clinton Hospital, Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Fletcher works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sparrow Diabetes & Endocrinology Services2900 Hannah Blvd Ste 114, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 364-8080
Hospital Affiliations
- Eaton Rapids Medical Center
- Sparrow Carson Hospital
- Sparrow Clinton Hospital
- Sparrow Eaton Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fletcher?
I saw Dr. Fletcher for the first time last week. She spent almost an entire hour with me just discussing my symptoms and coming up with a treatment plan. She is super nice, down to earth, caring, and really listened to my concerns and how she could help. She did a wonderful job of thoroughly explaining everything to me and also followed up with me personally on a question I had, which I really appreciate when doctors go out of their way to help like that. Would highly recommend her to anyone!
About Dr. Dana Fletcher, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1669427902
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State Univ
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fletcher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fletcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fletcher works at
Dr. Fletcher has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes Type 1 and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fletcher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fletcher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fletcher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fletcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fletcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.