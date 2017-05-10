Dr. Dana Fakouri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fakouri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Fakouri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dana Fakouri, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Fakouri works at
Locations
-
1
Associates in Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine8040 Goodwood Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Directions (225) 928-0867
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fakouri?
Dr. Fakouri was my doctor as a child and she is now my daughters doctor. We love her and her staff. She is very knowledgeable and takes her time with you. We recommend her to everyone
About Dr. Dana Fakouri, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1720195290
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fakouri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fakouri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fakouri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fakouri works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fakouri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fakouri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fakouri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fakouri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.