Overview

Dr. Dana Eisenman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Eisenman works at Lakeside Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.