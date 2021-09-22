Overview

Dr. Dana Eilen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St. Christopher Iba Mar Diop College of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Eilen works at Heart and Vascular Care in Cumming, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.