Dr. Dober has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dana Dober, DPM
Dr. Dana Dober, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Broomall, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital.
Art of Podiatry Inc.590 Reed Rd Ste 6, Broomall, PA 19008 Directions (484) 472-6726
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
Very Caring, takes care of elderly patients with ease.
About Dr. Dana Dober, DPM
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dober. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dober.
