Ophthalmology
Dr. Dana Deupree, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, Mease Countryside Hospital and Mease Dunedin Hospital.

Dr. Deupree works at Suncoast Retinal Consultants in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Macula Center
    3280 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 120, Clearwater, FL 33761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 789-8770
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth North Pinellas
  • Mease Countryside Hospital
  • Mease Dunedin Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Drusen
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Choroideremia Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Focal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Pipefitters
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Nov 13, 2020
    excellent, timely, efficient, knowledgeable
    About Dr. Dana Deupree, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1083606198
    Education & Certifications

    • Tulane Med Center
    • St Francis Medical Center
    • St Francis MC
    • American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dana Deupree, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deupree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deupree has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deupree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deupree works at Suncoast Retinal Consultants in Clearwater, FL. View the full address on Dr. Deupree’s profile.

    Dr. Deupree has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deupree on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    118 patients have reviewed Dr. Deupree. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deupree.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deupree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deupree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

