Dr. Dana Crosby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dana Crosby, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Springfield, IL. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Locations
SIU School Of Medicine701 N 8th St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-8000
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-2777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Siu Physicians & Surgeons Inc720 N Bond St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been with dr. Crosby for over 6 years. She's very knowledgeable, kind and hardworking. The best hands down!!!!
About Dr. Dana Crosby, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- SIU School of Medicine
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- Allegheny College
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Otorhinolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crosby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crosby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crosby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crosby has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crosby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Crosby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crosby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crosby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crosby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.