Dr. Dana Cozzetto, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dana Cozzetto, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine- Chicago, IL|Dr. William M. Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine-Chicago, Il and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave Ste 180, Carmichael, CA 95608 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
I would highly recommend Dr. Cozzetto. She did surgery on my foot. Bunion that had been there for years. It took a little longer to heal but it is doing wonderfully now. She is pleasant and explains things very well.
Education & Certifications
- Residency at Scripps Mercy Hospital/Kaiser Permanente 2011-2014
- Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine- Chicago, IL|Dr. William M. Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine-Chicago, Il
- Foot Surgery, Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
