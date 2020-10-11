See All Podiatrists in Carmichael, CA
Dr. Dana Cozzetto, DPM

Podiatry
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dana Cozzetto, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine- Chicago, IL|Dr. William M. Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine-Chicago, Il and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.

Dr. Cozzetto works at Greater Sacramento Pediatric Association in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    6555 Coyle Ave Ste 180, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
David Wilt — Oct 11, 2020
About Dr. Dana Cozzetto, DPM

  • Podiatry
Years of Experience
  • 12 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1629377841
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Residency at Scripps Mercy Hospital/Kaiser Permanente 2011-2014
Medical Education
  • Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine- Chicago, IL|Dr. William M. Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine-Chicago, Il
Board Certifications
  • Foot Surgery, Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center
  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
  • Methodist Hospital of Sacramento

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dana Cozzetto, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cozzetto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cozzetto has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cozzetto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cozzetto works at Greater Sacramento Pediatric Association in Carmichael, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cozzetto’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cozzetto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cozzetto.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cozzetto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cozzetto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

