Dr. Correale has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dana Correale, MD
Dr. Dana Correale, MD is a Dermatologist in Cheshire, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Ana Maria Apoltan MD PC677 S Main St, Cheshire, CT 06410 Directions (203) 250-7577
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
I was able to get an appointment within 3 weeks of my call which I found reasonable. I came in at lunch time and there were a few other people in line ahead of me but I was checked in and into an exam room within 5 minutes. Dr Correale entered less than 5 minutes later, examined the growth, and removed it in under 10 minutes. I am very happy with the care I received and would certainly come back.
About Dr. Dana Correale, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
