Dr. Dana Chase, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dana Chase, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They completed their fellowship with University of California-Irvine Medical Center
Dr. Chase works at
Locations
East Valley Cancer Center - Medical Oncology, Hematology, Radiation Oncology, & Gynecologic Oncology7695 S Research Dr, Tempe, AZ 85284 Directions (480) 256-1664Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Healthcare Connect
- Humana
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- Phoenix Health Plan
- SCAN Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chase is wonderful.
About Dr. Dana Chase, MD
- Oncology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Irvine Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chase has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chase accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chase has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chase on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chase speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Chase. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chase.
