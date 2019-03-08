See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Washington, DC
Dr. Dana Meyer Buxser, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Overview

Dr. Dana Meyer Buxser, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Washington, DC. 

Dr. Meyer Buxser works at One Medical Group in Washington, DC with other offices in Chevy Chase, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    One Medical Group
    1627 I St NW Ste 800, Washington, DC 20006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 663-6331
    7187 Woodmont Ave, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 663-6331
    Potomac Physician Associates
    8401 Connecticut Ave, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 942-2212

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 08, 2019
    Best doctor I ever had hands down been having issues with my blood pressure and potassium leavel she walked In within ten minutes she knew what the problem was she said we will fix it very detailed and very honest I decided right then to trust her with my body she's very compassionate and truthful and the the most caring doctor I know problem I was seen by three other doctors in the last ten years of my no one could figure it out I just thank God he sent me to her the best doctor I ever had
    Alan E Plunkett Jr in Laurel, MD — Mar 08, 2019
    About Dr. Dana Meyer Buxser, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1487067864
    Education & Certifications

    • Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Meyer Buxser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meyer Buxser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meyer Buxser has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer Buxser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyer Buxser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyer Buxser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

