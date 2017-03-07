Dr. Bush has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dana Bush, MD
Dr. Dana Bush, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus and Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Northeast Womens Hlth Obstetric1054 Burrage Rd NE, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 403-7800
Atrium Health Cabarrus920 Church St N, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 403-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Bush?
Dr Bush performed a hysterectomyon me 6 weeks ago. Prior to surgery she got records from my other surgeries to check on scared tissue to see if laparoscopy could be done. It could not. She had to do an abdominal cut. She made sure i was in no pain before or after my surgery. While I was in the hospital for 2 days after surgery, she come to check on me in the mornings and the nurses would come to tell me that she called the hospital each night to check on me as well. I love this Dr
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1457457186
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
