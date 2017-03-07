Overview

Dr. Dana Bush, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus and Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Bush works at NorthEast Women's Health in Concord, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.