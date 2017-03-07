See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Concord, NC
Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (18)
28 years of experience
Dr. Dana Bush, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus and Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

Dr. Bush works at NorthEast Women's Health in Concord, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northeast Womens Hlth Obstetric
    1054 Burrage Rd NE, Concord, NC 28025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 403-7800
    Atrium Health Cabarrus
    920 Church St N, Concord, NC 28025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 403-7800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Cabarrus
  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Nuchal Translucency Screening
First Trimester Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 07, 2017
    Dr Bush performed a hysterectomyon me 6 weeks ago. Prior to surgery she got records from my other surgeries to check on scared tissue to see if laparoscopy could be done. It could not. She had to do an abdominal cut. She made sure i was in no pain before or after my surgery. While I was in the hospital for 2 days after surgery, she come to check on me in the mornings and the nurses would come to tell me that she called the hospital each night to check on me as well. I love this Dr
    Connie in Concord, NC — Mar 07, 2017
    About Dr. Dana Bush, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457457186
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bush has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bush works at NorthEast Women's Health in Concord, NC. View the full address on Dr. Bush’s profile.

    Dr. Bush has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bush on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bush. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bush.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bush, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bush appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

