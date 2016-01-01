Overview

Dr. Dana Busch, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Waterford, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, Mclaren Oakland and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.



Dr. Busch works at Dana M Busch DO in Waterford, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.