Dr. Dana Booth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dana Booth, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.
Locations
University of New Mexico Hospitals2211 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 272-1623
New Mexico Heart Institute502 ELM ST NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 841-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Booth saved my wife's life through his abilities with his team. He is awesome.
About Dr. Dana Booth, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Booth has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Booth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
