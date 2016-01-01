See All Dermatologists in Lexington, KY
Dr. Dana Black, MD

Dermatology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Dana Black, MD is a dermatologist in Lexington, KY. She currently practices at Blue Grass Dermatology. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Black is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Blue Grass Dermatology
    3475 Richmond Rd Ste 200, Lexington, KY 40509 (859) 296-4400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Rosacea
Dry Skin
Dermatitis
Rosacea
Dry Skin

Dermatitis
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Hair Loss
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Surgery
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Ulcer
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Humana

About Dr. Dana Black, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  1033228069
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
