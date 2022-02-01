Dr. Dana Berg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Berg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dana Berg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical School and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Berg works at
Locations
-
1
Westchester Medical Center100 Woods Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 493-7337
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berg?
Dr. Berg was a lifesaver, when all others were out of options she came up with a plan that got me back into remission in 2-3 months,
About Dr. Dana Berg, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1013283514
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital New York
- Albert Einstein Medical School
- Columbia College Of Columbia University, New York, Ny
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berg works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Berg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.