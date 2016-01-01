See All Hematologists in Cleveland, OH
Hematology
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Dana Angelini, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Angelini works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 (216) 353-0072
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Anemia
Anemia

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bleeding Disorders
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Erythropoietin Test
Hemophilia
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Leukocytosis
Neutropenia
Pancytopenia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Purpura
Thrombocytosis
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Cryoglobulinemia
Hemophilia A
Lymphocytosis
Maternal Anemia
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
Sickle Cell Disease
Thalassemia
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    Insurance Accepted

    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    About Dr. Dana Angelini, MD

    Hematology
    13 years of experience
    English
    Female
    1114160462
    Fellowship: University of Michigan Hospitals
    Residency: UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
    Internship: UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
    Medical Education: WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications: Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Cleveland Clinic

