Overview

Dr. Dana Ambler, DO is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center and Littleton Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Ambler works at Albrecht Women's Care in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.