Dr. Dana Ambler, DO
Dr. Dana Ambler, DO is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center and Littleton Adventist Hospital.
Denver Fertility Albrecht Women's Care9780 Pyramid Ct Ste 260, Englewood, CO 80112 Directions (720) 743-7830
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
Dr Ambler is simply amazing. After trying for so many years (different doctors, practices), she's the one who made us pregnant. Dr Ambler is a subject matter expert. What we most appreciate about her is that she is very candid. After analyzing the case, she will explain to you where you stand in the IVF journey and let you know the options you have. Always checks with us (both of us) if we have any questions. The Staff is amazing too. Friendly, responsive, on time and professional.
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 19 years of experience
- English
- GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
- Detroit Medical Center-Wayne State University
- Garden City Hospital
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
