Dr. Dana Ambler, DO

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Dr. Dana Ambler, DO is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center and Littleton Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Ambler works at Albrecht Women's Care in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Denver Fertility Albrecht Women's Care
    9780 Pyramid Ct Ste 260, Englewood, CO 80112

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center
  • Littleton Adventist Hospital

Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Donor Egg Collection Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hysterosalpingography Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopic Resection of Fibroids and Polyps Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Treatment Chevron Icon
Intra Uterine Insemination Chevron Icon
Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovulation Induction Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preimplantion Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Reproductive Endocrinology Disorders Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Apr 10, 2021
    Dr Ambler is simply amazing. After trying for so many years (different doctors, practices), she's the one who made us pregnant. Dr Ambler is a subject matter expert. What we most appreciate about her is that she is very candid. After analyzing the case, she will explain to you where you stand in the IVF journey and let you know the options you have. Always checks with us (both of us) if we have any questions. The Staff is amazing too. Friendly, responsive, on time and professional.
    Mekhala — Apr 10, 2021
    Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    19 years of experience
    English
    1396943965
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Detroit Medical Center-Wayne State University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Garden City Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

