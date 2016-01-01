See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Reston, VA
Internal Medicine
Dr. Dana Alsaadi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Reston, VA. 

Dr. Alsaadi works at Reston Anesthesia Associates PC in Reston, VA with other offices in Arlington, VA.

Locations

    Reston Hospital Center
    1850 Town Center Pkwy, Reston, VA 20190
    Virginia Hospital Center Physician Group Primary Care -arlington
    2800 S Shirlington Rd Ste 500, Arlington, VA 22206

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Reston Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Athlete's Foot
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bronchiectasis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ringworm
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sickle Cell Disease
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Torticollis
Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
English
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1316470198
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alsaadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Alsaadi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alsaadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alsaadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

