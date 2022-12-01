Dr. Dana Al-Khaled, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Khaled is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Al-Khaled, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dana Al-Khaled, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Al-Khaled works at
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bay Ridge6740 4th Ave Fl 3, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (929) 455-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Al-Khaled?
From the start of my pregnancy to after my baby was born Dr. Al Khaled took great care of me and my baby. She is very caring and always responded to my concerns and needs. Dr. Al Khaled gave great quality care and I can’t thank her enough.
About Dr. Dana Al-Khaled, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1760912455
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Khaled has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Khaled has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Khaled works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Khaled. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Khaled.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Khaled, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Khaled appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.