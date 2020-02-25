Overview

Dr. Dana Aiello, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Oswego Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Aiello works at Upstate Cardiovascular Group in Liverpool, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.