Dr. Vu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dan Vu, MD
Overview
Dr. Dan Vu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
Dr. Vu works at
Locations
Khmer Health Group2315 E ANAHEIM ST, Long Beach, CA 90804 Directions (562) 621-9231
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dan Vu has been my primary doctor for many many years. He's always been my physician since I was a teenager up until I have 2 children and now they are adults. I am currently seeing Dr. Vu. I am pleased to be his patient.
About Dr. Dan Vu, MD
- Family Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Khmer and Khmer
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Dr. Vu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Vu speaks Khmer and Khmer.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vu.
