Dr. Dan-Victor Giurgiutiu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dan-Victor Giurgiutiu, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Giurgiutiu works at
Locations
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Giurgiutiu?
Excellent. Listens, communicates, patient, educates, and respectful. He is rare and knowledgeable about your medical needs.
About Dr. Dan-Victor Giurgiutiu, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English
- Male
- 1649434317
Education & Certifications
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Winchester Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giurgiutiu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giurgiutiu works at
Dr. Giurgiutiu has seen patients for Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Stroke and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giurgiutiu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Giurgiutiu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giurgiutiu.
