See All Oncologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Dan Veljovich, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Dan Veljovich, MD

Oncology
4 (20)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Dan Veljovich, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital, EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish First Hill Campus.

Dr. Veljovich works at Pacific Gynecology Specialists in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Fallopian Tube Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Gynecology Specialists
    1101 Madison St # 1590, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Gynecologic Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Gynecologic Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Veljovich?

Nov 01, 2022
Incredible surgical skill, and I bounced back very quickly from a total abdominal hysterectomy. His bedside manner is excellent; he took time to learn about me and answer all questions. Highly recommended.
59 yo patient — Nov 01, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Dan Veljovich, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Dan Veljovich, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Veljovich to family and friends

Dr. Veljovich's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Veljovich

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dan Veljovich, MD.

About Dr. Dan Veljovich, MD

Specialties
  • Oncology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1770535833
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anne Hospital
  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
  • Swedish First Hill Campus

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Veljovich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Veljovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Veljovich works at Pacific Gynecology Specialists in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Veljovich’s profile.

Dr. Veljovich has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Fallopian Tube Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Veljovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Veljovich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veljovich.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Veljovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Veljovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.