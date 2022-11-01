Overview

Dr. Dan Veljovich, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital, EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Veljovich works at Pacific Gynecology Specialists in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Fallopian Tube Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.