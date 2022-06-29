Dr. Dan Udrea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Udrea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dan Udrea, MD
Overview
Dr. Dan Udrea, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Wexford, PA.
Dr. Udrea works at
Locations
Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Solutions6500 Brooktree Rd Ste 208, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 299-1095
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dan truly saved my kids life and I am forever indebted to him. He picked up on things I had had no idea about and his recommendations turned things around for our family. I've recommended him to anyone I know who might need help. He really is the best of the best!
About Dr. Dan Udrea, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Romanian
- 1104072800
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Udrea has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Udrea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Udrea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Udrea speaks Romanian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Udrea. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Udrea.
