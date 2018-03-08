Dr. Dan Trellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dan Trellis, MD
Overview
Dr. Dan Trellis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UPMC St. Margaret.
Locations
Upmc Shadyside5230 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 784-1110
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
At first I wasn't sure if I liked him, but he's a great doctor. Yes I would recommend him. The GI staff at St. Margaret was excellent. Dr. Trellis was great and I'm glad I did choose him as my GI doctor.
About Dr. Dan Trellis, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Trellis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trellis has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trellis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Trellis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trellis.
