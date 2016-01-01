Overview

Dr. Dan Tran, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Rosemead, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Tran works at Tran Medical Office in Rosemead, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wellness Examination, Immunization Administration and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.