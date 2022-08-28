Dr. Dan Steinfink, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinfink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dan Steinfink, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dan Steinfink, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.
Locations
Bent Tree Psychiatric Assoc.16800 Dallas Pkwy Ste 150, Dallas, TX 75248 Directions (972) 733-7242
Plano Office5300 W Plano Pkwy Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 403-1463Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very easy to talk with and genuinely cares for his patients.
About Dr. Dan Steinfink, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1144295296
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Med Sch
- Parkland Memorial Hospital and Children's Medical Center of Dallas
- Harkness Hosp
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steinfink has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steinfink accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steinfink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Steinfink has seen patients for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steinfink on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinfink. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinfink.
