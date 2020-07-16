Dr. Dan Sodano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sodano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dan Sodano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dan Sodano, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Sodano works at
Locations
-
1
The Heart & Vascular Institute of Florida1840 Mease Dr Ste 200, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 724-8611
-
2
Mease Dunedin Hospital601 Main St, Dunedin, FL 34698 Directions (727) 724-8611
-
3
Mease Countryside Hospital3231 McMullen Booth Rd, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 724-8611
-
4
Baycare Medical Group Inc646 Virginia St Ste 200, Dunedin, FL 34698 Directions (727) 724-8611
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This was a 6 month follow up visit for me with Dr. Sodano at the Dunedin location. We talked about lab work and tests done over the months and the visit was quick and thorough. Dr. and staff all very nice and professional, and helpful. Everyone was masked up, including two staffers at the entrance to facility taking temperature. All in all, a good experience, I would recommend.
About Dr. Dan Sodano, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1063606101
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sodano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sodano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sodano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sodano works at
Dr. Sodano has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sodano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sodano speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sodano. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sodano.
