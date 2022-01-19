Overview

Dr. Dan-Arin Silasi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital Lincoln, Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Silasi works at Mercy Clinic Adult Critical Care in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Peritoneal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.