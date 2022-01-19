Dr. Dan-Arin Silasi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silasi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dan-Arin Silasi, MD
Dr. Dan-Arin Silasi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital Lincoln, Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Mercy Hospital Saint Louis615 S New Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-6276
Mercy Infusion Center- David C. Pratt Cancer Center Suite 3225607 S New Ballas Rd Ste 3225, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-4260
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Jefferson
- Mercy Hospital Lincoln
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Dr silasi himself one doesn't look like he's in his 50s two is well mannered and funny! Very nice but he has a lot of patients so it all seems rushed and you consistently have to deal with his nurses who seem to have gotten a degree off of web MD if you catch my drift you have cancer but they will tell you your symptoms aren't related lol really beginning to dislike his nurses 100% makes the entire experience bad and makes me wonder if it's even worth it?
About Dr. Dan-Arin Silasi, MD
- Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English, German
- FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
