Dr. Dan Shell, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Shell works at 1068 Cresthaven Dr., Memphis, TN 38119 in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hidradenitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.