Dr. Dani Papir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dani Papir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dani Papir, MD is an Urology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Papir works at
Locations
-
1
The Lennar Foundation Medical Center5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Papir?
muy profesional,explica todo claramente,buen trato,una persona excepcional al igual que su equipo de trabajo,ningún doctor anteriormente puso tanto interés en ayudarme como el doctor papir lo ha hecho,le estoy muy agradecido por su atención y ayuda,lo recomiendo 100%
About Dr. Dani Papir, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1902894850
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Papir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Papir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Papir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Papir works at
Dr. Papir has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Papir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Papir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.