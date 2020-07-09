Overview

Dr. Dani Papir, MD is an Urology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Papir works at Lennar Foundation Medical Center in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.