Overview

Dr. Dan Omohundro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Omohundro works at Ophthalmic Surgeons Of Greater Bridgeport PC in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Bridgeport, CT and Stratford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.