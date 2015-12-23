See All Podiatrists in Springfield, MO
Dr. Dan Mostrom, DPM

Podiatry
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Dan Mostrom, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Springfield, MO. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Mostrom works at Mercy Clinic Rheumatology in Springfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mercy Clinic Radiology- Smith Glynn Callaway
    3231 S National Ave, Springfield, MO 65807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 888-6708

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 23, 2015
    Dr. Mostrum has been treat my feet for year from orthotics, ingrown nails to complete joint replacement. Never had anything but good things to say about him and his staff .
    Dave in Republic, Mo. — Dec 23, 2015
    About Dr. Dan Mostrom, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1013066745
    • KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Dr. Dan Mostrom, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mostrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mostrom has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mostrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mostrom works at Mercy Clinic Rheumatology in Springfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Mostrom’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mostrom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mostrom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mostrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mostrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

