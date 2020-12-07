Dr. Dan Moskowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moskowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dan Moskowitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Dan Moskowitz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in White Plains, NY. They completed their fellowship with University of California-Los Angeles
Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - White Plains222 Bloomingdale Rd Fl 2, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (914) 949-3888
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moskowitz is my miracle. I have had trouble breathing for over 2 years and have been to every kind of doctor imaginable. Thank goodness I didn’t give up and landed in his care. He listened closely and really heard me. He thought outside the box, and sent me Dr Tan-Geller for a check of my larynx. She then sent me to an amazing voice & breathing therapist. I am 80% better in just 2 weeks. Thank you all for saving me! ??????
About Dr. Dan Moskowitz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1508805326
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- Yale New Haven Hosp, Otolaryngology Yale New Haven Hosp, Orthopedic Surgery Stanford Univ Hosp, General Surgery Univ Ca San Diego Med Ctr, General
- UCSD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
