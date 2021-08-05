Dr. Dan Montzka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montzka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dan Montzka, MD
Overview
Dr. Dan Montzka, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Trinity, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and Mease Countryside Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Gulf Coast Retina Associates2055 Little Rd, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 382-6564Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- Mease Countryside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I recently moved to Trinity Fl. and I was in need of a retinal doctor as I have macular degeneration. I was very pleased with Dr. Montzka and his knowledge of my condition. He is most professional and caring, as is his staff. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Dan Montzka, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hosp
- University Of Pennsylvania
- Main Line Hospital - Bryn Mawr
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montzka has seen patients for Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montzka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Montzka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montzka.
