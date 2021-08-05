Overview

Dr. Dan Montzka, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Trinity, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and Mease Countryside Hospital.



Dr. Montzka works at Gulf Coast Retina Associates in Trinity, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.