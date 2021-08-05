See All Ophthalmologists in Trinity, FL
Dr. Dan Montzka, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dan Montzka, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Trinity, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and Mease Countryside Hospital.

Dr. Montzka works at Gulf Coast Retina Associates in Trinity, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Gulf Coast Retina Associates
    2055 Little Rd, Trinity, FL 34655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 382-6564
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
  • Mease Countryside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Macular Hole
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Aug 05, 2021
    I recently moved to Trinity Fl. and I was in need of a retinal doctor as I have macular degeneration. I was very pleased with Dr. Montzka and his knowledge of my condition. He is most professional and caring, as is his staff. I would highly recommend him.
    — Aug 05, 2021
    About Dr. Dan Montzka, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1841290293
    Education & Certifications

    • Wills Eye Hosp
    • University Of Pennsylvania
    • Main Line Hospital - Bryn Mawr
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dan Montzka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montzka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Montzka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Montzka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Montzka works at Gulf Coast Retina Associates in Trinity, FL. View the full address on Dr. Montzka’s profile.

    Dr. Montzka has seen patients for Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montzka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Montzka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montzka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montzka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montzka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

