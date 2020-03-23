Dr. Dan Milanesa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milanesa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dan Milanesa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dan Milanesa, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Natividad Medical Center and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Sweet Renfer Milanesa & Chan MD114 E Romie Ln, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 422-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Natividad Medical Center
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
a god send...because of my condition, i had little relief from other doctors, dr. dan figured it out and iam now pain free
About Dr. Dan Milanesa, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English, German
- 1376598052
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Sweet Renfer Milanesa & Chan MD
