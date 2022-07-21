See All Urologists in Denton, TX
Dr. Dan McBride, MD

Urology
3.0 (47)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dan McBride, MD is an Urology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M College of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Denton, Muenster Memorial Hospital and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.

Dr. McBride works at Urology Associates of Denton in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Urology Specialists
Locations

  1
    Dr. Dan McBride
    3204 Colorado Blvd, Denton, TX 76210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 566-0746

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Denton
  • Muenster Memorial Hospital
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Self Pay
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Jul 21, 2022
    He took the time to explain and illustrate his recommendations after listening (which is rare nowadays). Him and his staff seem to really care about his patients. I have recommended him to others and they were just as satisfied.
    Gordon — Jul 21, 2022
    About Dr. Dan McBride, MD

    • Urology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1255339768
    Education & Certifications

    • Tex A&M Coll Med/Scott & White
    • Tulane University School of Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals, New Orleans (General Surgery)
    • Texas A&M College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dan McBride, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McBride is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McBride has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McBride has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McBride works at Urology Associates of Denton in Denton, TX. View the full address on Dr. McBride’s profile.

    Dr. McBride has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McBride on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. McBride. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McBride.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McBride, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McBride appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

