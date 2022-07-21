Dr. Dan McBride, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McBride is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dan McBride, MD
Overview
Dr. Dan McBride, MD is an Urology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M College of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Denton, Muenster Memorial Hospital and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.
Locations
Dr. Dan McBride3204 Colorado Blvd, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 566-0746
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Denton
- Muenster Memorial Hospital
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He took the time to explain and illustrate his recommendations after listening (which is rare nowadays). Him and his staff seem to really care about his patients. I have recommended him to others and they were just as satisfied.
About Dr. Dan McBride, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255339768
Education & Certifications
- Tex A&M Coll Med/Scott & White
- Tulane University School of Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals, New Orleans (General Surgery)
- Texas A&M College of Medicine
