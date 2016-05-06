Overview

Dr. Dan Luu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Vista, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University Sch Med/Meml Hosp and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Luu works at Graybill Medical Group in Vista, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

